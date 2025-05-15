21-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Nasarawa for Allegedly Trafficking Ammunition to Terrorists

Police in Nasarawa State have arrested a 21-year-old woman suspected of smuggling ammunition to terrorist groups in areas of the state affected by insecurity.

The suspect, identified as Fatima Salisu from Funtua in Katsina State, was reportedly on her way to deliver a large quantity of ammunition when she was intercepted by police in the Azuba area of Lafia, the state capital.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the arrest was made following credible intelligence that tracked the suspect’s movement through Keana and Doma Local Government Areas.

Acting on the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima J. Mohammed, ordered the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take immediate action. The unit successfully arrested Salisu and recovered 481 rounds of ammunition 400 rounds of 7.62x39mm and 81 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

The suspect is currently in police custody and undergoing interrogation.

Police described the arrest as a major success in their fight against the illegal spread of weapons. The Command also reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the public safe and urged residents to continue sharing useful information with security agencies.

Nasarawa State has increasingly become a route used by criminals due to its proximity to areas affected by insurgency. Keana and Doma, the areas Salisu was reportedly heading to, have experienced growing insecurity, including kidnappings and rural bandit attacks in recent years.