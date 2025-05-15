Keffi Business Owners Cry Out as Power Outages Paralyze Operations

Small business owners in Keffi are raising the alarm over worsening electricity supply in the area, saying the situation is driving many out of business and threatening their livelihoods.

Residents in areas such as Angwan Lambu, Tundun Kofa, and around the Area Commander’s office report that power has become increasingly erratic in recent weeks. Many businesses now operate for only a few hours a day—if at all.

Mrs. Hauwa Haruna, who operates a frozen foods shop near the Area Commander’s office, said she was forced to shut down after suffering massive losses due to constant power cuts.

“I lost almost all my stock. Without steady electricity, everything melts and goes bad,” she said, visibly distressed.

“I tried using a generator, but diesel is too expensive. After two weeks of struggling, I had to lock up the shop. This is my means of survival.”

Mr. James, a welder, said his work output had dropped drastically due to poor electricity.

“I can’t work more than two to three hours a day, and sometimes not at all,” he said. “Welding machines consume a lot of power, and I can’t afford to fuel my generator every day. I’ve even had to let go of one of my apprentices.”

Miss. Ruth, a tailor, said she is now losing clients due to unfulfilled orders.

“I have urgent orders I can’t finish. Last week, I had five gowns to deliver and could only manage two because of blackout. Customers think I’m making excuses, but how can I sew without light?” she asked.

Likewise, Mr. Jaafar Ibrahim, who runs a cyber café near Nasarawa State University, said the outages had pushed him to increase his prices to stay afloat.

“I now rely almost entirely on my generator. I’ve raised my charges, but even then, I’m barely breaking even. Students complain, but I can’t operate at a loss,” he said.

As blackouts persist, residents are appealing to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and government authorities to urgently restore reliable electricity to the area.

“Power is not a luxury; it’s a necessity,” said Ibrahim. “How can small businesses survive in total darkness?”