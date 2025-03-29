Kaduna SDP Denies El-Rufai’s Membership, Dismisses Claims of Committee Dissolution

The Kaduna State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed claims that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai is a registered member of the party.

Recall that El-Rufai, a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), recently announced his exit from the party, citing a misalignment with its current direction.

However, during a press conference on Friday, March 28, Idris Inuwa, the SDP Assistant National Secretary for the Northwest Zone, noted that El-Rufai’s alleged membership remains unfounded, as he has not followed the proper procedures for joining the party.

Inuwa further stated that both the Kaduna North Local Government Chapter and the leadership of Unguwar Sarki ward had no record of El-Rufai’s membership, calling on the former governor to complete the necessary formalities if he wishes to officially join the SDP.

He rejected claims of the dissolution of the Kaduna SDP State Working Committee, descrbing such actions as unconstitutional and a violation of due process.

The SDP Chieftain reaffirmed that the committee, elected through a valid State Congress, holds a four-year mandate.

The Kaduna SDP leadership reiterated its commitment to ushering members into the party but maintained that all prospective members must adhere to the proper registration process.