A fresh student at Taraba State University, Jalingo, made a memorable moment at the institution’s 16th matriculation ceremony by proposing to his girlfriend, marking a significant milestone in their relationship as they embarked on their academic journey together.

The proposal took place on Friday, March 28, 2025, during the ceremony, which ushered in new students to the university.

Photos of the heartfelt proposal have since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions.