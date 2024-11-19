Drama Unfolds as MC Oluomo’s Belongings Are Removed from NURTW Office

A recent video capturing the removal of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) office has taken social media by storm, sparking intense reactions across the country.

In the video, MC Oluomo’s portrait was carefully taken down from the union’s headquarters, along with other personal belongings, just days after he was appointed National President.

This development follows a recent Court of Appeal ruling that overturned MC Oluomo’s leadership.

The court affirmed Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the new NURTW National President and ordered MC Oluomo to pay N100,000 in damages to Baruwa and his supporters.

Adding to the drama, the Southwest Zonal Chairman of NURTW, Lekan Salami, disclosed on Tuesday, November 19, that MC Oluomo ceased being a union member back in 2022.

According to Salami, MC Oluomo publicly tore up his union identity card in response to a disciplinary query from the national leadership.

In the latest twist, his belongings were seen being loaded into an 18-passenger vehicle outside the Abuja office, signaling a clear directive for him to vacate the premises and return to his personal residence.

This leadership shake-up has stirred a wave of conversations and speculations about the future of NURTW and MC Oluomo’s next move. For now, all eyes remain on the union as it navigates this major transition.

