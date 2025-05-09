Google Uses AI to Guard Chrome Users Against Scams

Google has introduced new artificial intelligence features to help protect Chrome users from online scams.

The company made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the desktop version of Chrome will now use Gemini Nano, an AI model built into the device, to detect scam websites and suspicious behavior in real time.

The aim is to improve online safety for users browsing the internet.

Chrome’s Enhanced Protection mode already offers a higher level of security than the standard option, and now with Gemini Nano, the browser will be able to respond more quickly to scam attempts, including those that haven’t been identified before.

The AI model works directly on the user’s device and can analyze webpages immediately to spot anything risky.

These new protections are not just limited to the desktop.

On Android devices, Google is also introducing AI-powered alerts to help users spot scammy or misleading notifications.

Some dangerous websites take advantage of notification settings to push out unwanted messages.

With this update, Chrome will warn users when it suspects a notification could be part of a scam.

Users can then decide to stop those messages or continue to view them.

If the warning seems wrong, users can allow messages from that site in the future.

Google also shared that its AI tools have already been useful in Search, where they are used to block scam-related content.

The system has helped stop hundreds of millions of bad results each day.

The company says it’s noticed an increase in people pretending to be customer support agents, especially in the travel sector. As a result of its AI tools, scam phone numbers pretending to be airline helplines have been cut down by more than 80 percent.

Google plans to extend these protections further in the coming months, including more scam types and Android coverage.

The goal is to make browsing safer for everyone, whether they’re using Chrome on a computer or a phone.