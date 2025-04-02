Nigerian Army Begins Enlistment for 89th Regular Recruits Intake

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of online applications for its 89th Regular Recruits Intake for tradesmen, non-tradesmen, and women.

The announcement was made via the Army’s official X handle on Tuesday, April 1st.

According to the statement, the online application process, which is free, will run from March 31 to May 17, 2025.

Interested candidates are advised to apply only once, as multiple applications will result in disqualification.

The application portal can be accessed at http://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

The screening exercise for shortlisted candidates is scheduled to take place in their respective states of origin from June 2 to June 16, 2025.

The Nigerian Army outlined specific eligibility criteria for applicants, emphasizing that candidates must:

Be single and Nigerian citizens by birth.

Possess a National Identity Card/NIN and BVN printout.

Be medically, physically, and psychologically fit according to Nigerian Army standards.

Have no criminal convictions by any court of law.

Provide a valid birth certificate from the National Population Commission, a recognized hospital, or a Local Government Council, or an age declaration.

Present a valid certificate of state of origin.

Meet the height requirements of 1.68 meters for males and 1.65 meters for females.

The Nigerian Army encouraged eligible candidates to carefully follow the application guidelines provided on the recruitment portal.