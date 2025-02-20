JUST IN: Terrorists Gather in Dumba Forest, Borno Raising Security Concerns

A community vigilante told Newsmen over the phone that terrorists were coming from several locations, including Tumbun Alkali, Tumbun Barebari, Musarram, Shangaram, and Masharam, all in Kukawa Local Government Area.

“They are coming through the river and gathering in Dumba Forest with sophisticated weapons and motorcycles,” he said.

Dumba Forest is known as a terrorist stronghold. In a previous attack last year, Boko Haram militants killed 40 fishermen and farmers in the area.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Government and the Federal Government have started the process of relocating over 7,790 people, including women and children.

Security agencies are urged to increase surveillance and reinforce security to protect residents returning to their communities.