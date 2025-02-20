Airtel Nigeria Faces 40% Revenue Drop Amid Naira Devaluation

Airtel Nigeria’s revenue fell by 40.34% in 2024, reaching $738 million, down from $1.24 billion the previous year.

This sharp drop is mainly due to the steep devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Although the company saw a 3.2% increase in its customer base, which grew to 52.1 million subscribers, the rise in data usage per customer was more significant.

Average data consumption grew by 37.2%, reaching 8.4 GB per month.

Airtel’s EBITDA dropped by 46.4%, standing at $360 million.

Despite the challenges posed by inflation and rising operational costs, the company adjusted its pricing for voice and data services, in line with the Nigerian Communications Commission’s tariff changes.

The company says it remains focused on adapting to the tough economic situation while maintaining its service quality for a growing customer base.