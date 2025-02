A controversy erupted in the Senate when Speaker Godswill Akpabio asked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to leave the chamber.

The dispute began when Natasha discovered that her seat had been changed without her knowledge. She questioned why the change was made without informing her.

As tensions rose, Natasha walked out of the chamber, stating that she was not afraid of Akpabio and would not be silenced.