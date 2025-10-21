spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 23, 2025 - 2:42 PM

Zulum Calls for Regional Action on Sahel Security, Humanitarian Crisis

Security
— By: Hassan Haruna

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has called for a united and well-coordinated strategy to deal with the worsening security and humanitarian challenges in the Sahel region.

Zulum made the call on Sunday while delivering a keynote speech at the 5th Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development held in Aswan, Egypt.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion, the governor said the ongoing crisis in the Sahel cannot be solved by military action alone.

“The problems of instability, terrorism, and displacement in the Sahel cannot be resolved through military means only,” Zulum said. “We must go beyond the battlefield and adopt a combined approach that includes security, development, and humanitarian support.”

Zulum, whose state has long suffered from the Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad region, also called for stronger regional cooperation. He noted that extremist groups operate across borders, making it necessary for countries in the region to work together.

“In the Sahel, the challenges go beyond just two or three countries,” he explained. “We must consider the wider Sahel region, as defined by the United Nations Strategy, which includes 10 countries such as Mauritania, Gambia, and Guinea.”

He stressed that collaboration among all Sahel countries is essential for lasting peace.

The governor identified poverty, lack of education, and climate change as major factors driving the crisis. He said that while humanitarian aid has helped many people, it is not a long-term solution.

“For the past 15 years, Borno State has received many humanitarian interventions, but they are not sustainable,” he said. “We need lasting solutions that focus on development. Without development, there can be no peace or security.”

Other speakers at the forum included Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdelatty; Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdoulaye Diop; and Burkina Faso’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré.

Previous article
JUST IN: Nottingham Forest Confirm Sean Dyche as New Manager After Postecoglou Exit
Next article
24 Governors and Still Counting
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Group Links Otti’s Allies, Contractors to Alleged Standards Breach in Abia Market Collapse

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
An Abia state-based rights group, the Centre for Human...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Technology 0
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

News 0
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Africa 0
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x