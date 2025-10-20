spot_img
October 20, 2025 - 3:21 PM

Nottingham Forest Close to Appointing Sean Dyche as New Manager

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Nottingham Forest Close to Appointing Sean Dyche as New Manager

Nottingham Forest are reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to appoint Sean Dyche as their next manager after the sudden dismissal of Ange Postecoglou.

The Premier League side is hopeful that a deal could be finalized by Monday as the club seeks to stabilize its struggling campaign.

 

Forest’s decision to part ways with Postecoglou came just minutes after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday. The team currently sits 18th on the Premier League table with only one win in eight matches, marking another chapter in what has been a turbulent season.

 

Reliable sources indicate that Dyche has held positive talks with the club’s hierarchy within the last 24 hours, and his chances of taking charge have grown considerably over the weekend.

Roberto Mancini was also considered, while Fulham’s Marco Silva remains an admired option but is still under contract, with a significant release clause that complicates any potential move.

 

Forest’s top brass are prioritizing Dyche due to the practical and financial challenges of pursuing Silva or Mancini. The club has already spent heavily on severance packages for two managers this season — Nuno Espirito Santo and Postecoglou — and is eager to appoint a coach capable of steering the team clear of relegation without further financial strain.

 

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has built a reputation for swift managerial changes. Nuno was dismissed after only three games this season, and Postecoglou’s tenure lasted just 39 days — the shortest permanent managerial reign in Premier League history.

 

Dyche’s connection to Forest stretches back to his youth days under legendary coach Brian Clough, although he never made a senior appearance.

His managerial record includes guiding Everton through two seasons of survival and nearly a decade of success at Burnley, where he twice secured Premier League promotion and led the club to European qualification for the first time in more than five decades.

 

If confirmed, Dyche’s appointment will mark a homecoming of sorts — and perhaps the club’s last attempt at stability in a season defined by upheaval and uncertainty.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

