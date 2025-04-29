JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Resumes in Abuja as Legal Teams Face Off

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), resumed on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Kanu, who has been in detention since his 2021 extradition from Kenya, pleaded not guilty to amended terrorism-related charges.

Represented by six Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Kanu’s legal team is led by former Attorney-General Kanu Agabi. The Federal Government, with three SANs, reaffirmed its commitment to prosecute.

The high-profile case, drawing national and international attention, continues amid growing calls for transparency and due process.