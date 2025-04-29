EFCC Arrests Aisha Achimugu in Abuja; Akpabio’s ‘Poverty is a Virtue’ Comment Goes Viral

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. EFCC operatives have arrested prominent businesswoman and socialite Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu in connection with an ongoing money laundering and criminal conspiracy investigation. Achimugu, who returned voluntarily from London, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. Her legal team confirmed she had already indicated plans to report to the EFCC, as ordered by the Federal High Court in Abuja. Justice Inyang Ekwo had mandated her appearance before both the EFCC on April 29 and the court on April 30 for further proceedings.

2. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), appeared in court today to resume his long-running legal battle with the Nigerian government. Kanu, who has been in DSS custody since his extradition from Kenya in 2021, was flanked by a legal team of six Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), led by Chief Kanu Agabi. The Nigerian government, represented by three SANs, reaffirmed its intent to continue prosecuting Kanu on charges of terrorism, incitement, and illegal possession of firearms. Kanu pleaded not guilty to the charges.

3. A video of Senate President Godswill Akpabio speaking from Rome after attending Pope Francis’ funeral has gone viral. In the clip, Akpabio remarks that “poverty is not a crime” and can even be “a virtue of God.” He reflects on the late Pope’s humble lifestyle, noting that despite leading over 1.5 billion Catholics, the Pope died with only $100 to his name. Akpabio uses the moment to urge Nigerians to embrace love, self-sacrifice, and generosity.

4. A High Court in Abuja has sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel singer Osinachi, to death by hanging after finding him guilty of culpable homicide in connection with her death on April 8, 2022. Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme delivered the verdict on Monday following a trial initiated by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation. Nwachukwu faced a 23-count charge, including spousal battery, child cruelty, and criminal intimidation. The court concluded that the prosecution, which presented 17 witnesses and 25 exhibits, had successfully proven its case. In addition to the death sentence on the homicide charge, Nwachukwu received multiple prison sentences and fines on other counts. Osinachi’s death sparked national outrage and demands for justice.

5. The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) in Abuja has upheld a fine of N190 million against the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) for misleading packaging on its “Original Taste, Less Sugar” variant of Coca-Cola. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) found the product’s labeling to be deceptive, as it misled consumers into believing it was identical to the regular “Original Taste” version. NBC appealed the fine, claiming it was due to a production error at its Abuja plant. Still, the Tribunal rejected this, affirming the fine and criticizing NBC’s post-judgment settlement attempts as improper.

The Tribunal also noted that the FCCPC’s role as a regulator must be respected, and the settlement negotiations after the ruling were beyond its remit. The N190 million penalty was upheld as lawful, and NBC was given 60 days to settle the amount. Additionally, Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd faces a separate case involving an additional N186.67 million penalty for similar marketing issues. The FCCPC has suspended further enforcement action pending the outcome of the appeals.

6. Electricity has been restored across most of Spain and Portugal after a massive blackout on Monday left millions without power, disrupting transport, communications, and daily life. By Tuesday morning, over 99% of networks in Spain and nearly all in Portugal were back online. Authorities are still investigating the cause, with theories ranging from rare atmospheric conditions to cyberattacks. Spain’s grid operator pointed to a disconnection from the European power grid in France, while the leaders of both countries urged caution against speculation. Crisis meetings are underway as officials seek to determine the source of the unprecedented outage affecting nearly the entire Iberian Peninsula.

7. A family feud involving the children of juju music legend King Sunny Ade (KSA) has gone public, with one of his daughters, Damilola Esther, accusing her stepbrother Dayo of holding their father hostage and mismanaging his affairs. Damilola, who lives abroad, claimed via social media that KSA was unreachable, lacked access to his phone, and was being exploited. She also accused Dayo of stealing from their father and misbooking events.

In response, Dayo dismissed the claims as baseless, stating that KSA is healthy, active, and has recently performed in Lagos. He clarified that he is not KSA’s official manager, but is assisting him at his father’s request. Another son, David, backed Dayo, insisting their father is well and performing willingly.

Meanwhile, respected journalist Olawale Olaleye fueled concerns, noting that even close associates can no longer reach KSA, a point Damilola also raised. KSA is expected to make a public statement soon to clarify its status and dispel growing speculation.