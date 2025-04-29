Benue Tribunal: Groups Accuse Justice Ikpambese of Bias, Seek NJC Action

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have jointly raised alarm over what they describe as a dangerous attempt by the Chief Judge of Benue State, Hon. Justice Maurice Ikpambese, to manipulate the Local Government Election Petition Appeals Tribunal for political purposes.

In a strongly worded statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP, and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of CNCSOs, the groups alleged that Justice Ikpambese orchestrated the removal of Justice Maimuna Ikwulono from the Appeals Tribunal for maintaining her judicial independence. Justice Mohammed has since been appointed in her place, raising serious questions about the credibility of the tribunal’s work.

The CNPP and CNCSOs cited credible reports linking the Chief Judge’s actions to an ongoing political feud with Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and an alleged alliance with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. George Akume. They allege that Justice Ikpambese, who is expected to retire next year, has been promised the Senatorial ticket for Benue North-East (Zone A) in exchange for using his office to weaken the Governor’s political base by removing elected local government chairmen aligned against Akume’s interests.

They noted that so far, tribunal judgments have led to the removal of four out of seven chairmen in Zone A, with no chairmen removed in Zone B — a clear indication of targeted political maneuvering.

The groups recalled that a previous effort by the Benue State House of Assembly to remove Justice Ikpambese through a petition was stalled by interventions from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the National Judicial Council (NJC), both emphasizing strict adherence to due process.

Of particular concern, CNPP and CNCSOs referenced video evidence showing Justice Ikpambese at a political event, where he reportedly boasted — in Tiv language — about his intention to frustrate Governor Alia by influencing tribunal outcomes through selective appointments.

The groups further alleged that the Chief Judge hurriedly constituted an emergency panel within the tribunal’s final month, leading to controversial rulings that ousted elected officials and installed candidates who had not even contested the elections — a development they describe as a “calculated judicial ambush” against the will of the Benue electorate.

As a consequence of these actions, the Benue State Government has reportedly lost control of nine out of twenty-three local governments, deepening political tensions in the state.

The CNPP and CNCSOs categorically condemned the removal of Justice Maimuna Ikwulono on the basis of an uninvestigated petition, insisting that only the NJC has the constitutional authority to discipline judicial officers. They warned that unilateral interference in judicial functions poses a grave threat to democracy and judicial independence.

While commending the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the NJC for her ongoing efforts to safeguard judicial integrity nationwide, the groups issued a stern warning to Justice Ikpambese:

“If the Chief Judge does not immediately discontinue his self-confessed plans to use the Local Government Tribunal to frustrate the Governor and the electorate of Benue State by manipulating tribunal outcomes through selective appointments, the CNPP and CNCSOs will be left with no option but to mobilize mass protests to occupy the National Judicial Council (NJC) headquarters until he is removed from office.”

They concluded: “The integrity of our judiciary must never be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. We demand immediate corrective actions to protect democratic institutions and uphold the sanctity of justice in Benue State.”