JUST IN: National Grid Suffers Another Collapse

Reports have it that the national grid has experienced yet another collapse on Wednesday, marking the second time in the year.

Thought the cause of this grid disturbance is yet to be revealed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCNA, according to data obtained from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), the collapse occurred around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, confirmed that the grid disturbance happened around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

“We regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today (Wednesday), causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised,” AEDC said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

In a related development, a popular Nigeria National Grid account on X wrote on Wednesday, “There was a “GRID DISTURBANCE” before noon today (Wednesday). Parts of the country experienced an outage”.

As of press time, efforts to reach the spokesperson of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, for comment on the development, proved abortive.

The grid collapse comes after the one that happened on January 11, 2025.

