Apple Changes Gulf of Mexico Name for US Users 

Apple has changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” for users of its mapping application in the United States.

This follows a similar move by Google, which updated its Maps platform on Monday to reflect the new name for US-based users.

The change aligns with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, who also renamed Denali in Alaska back to Mount McKinley.

While users in the US will see “Gulf of America,” those outside the country will still see “Gulf of Mexico.”

The decision has sparked diplomatic concerns in Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to formally object to the name change.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have already referred to the water body by its new name.

Trump’s order has also affected media coverage, with reports indicating that an Associated Press journalist was denied access to a White House event after the news agency refused to use the term “Gulf of America.”