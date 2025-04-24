JUST IN: Keyamo Holds Closed-Door Talks with Striking NiMet Workers

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is currently in a crucial meeting with striking workers of the Nigeria Meteorology Agency (NiMet) in Abuja, as the standoff wreaks havoc on air travel.

The strike, which began at midnight on Tuesday, has paralyzed the industry after NiMet staff’s demands for better welfare and the fulfillment of previous promises went unmet.

The action has had an immediate impact, with several airlines grounded.

Air Peace, in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed it suspended operations nationwide, citing the unavailability of vital hazardous weather reports needed for safe landings.

“Your safety is our top priority,” the airline assured, as passengers were left stranded at airports.

While other airlines like XEJET, Aero Contractors, and Ibom Air operated as scheduled, Air Peace became the highest-profile casualty of the dispute.

Disruptions continued into Thursday, with passengers seen waiting for updates at Lagos airport terminals.

The situation took a hopeful turn on Thursday afternoon when Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, announced that Keyamo was engaged in high-level talks to resolve the crisis.

Keyamo, joined by key stakeholders including Capt. Chris Najomo of the NCAA, aims to bring the strike to an end and restore normalcy to the nation’s aviation sector.