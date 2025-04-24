Bolt in Talks with Drivers Ahead of May 1 Strike

Bolt, a leading e-hailing company in Nigeria, is seeking to engage with driver representatives ahead of a planned 24-hour strike by app-based drivers in Lagos on May 1.

The strike, organized by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), is a response to issues like low pay and poor working conditions.

The strike will affect major ride-hailing platforms like Bolt, Uber, and In Drive.

The union has criticized the companies for neglecting calls to improve driver compensation, provide safer working environments, and recognize workers’ rights.

Bolt acknowledged the concerns of drivers and expressed willingness to discuss solutions with them.

Bolt’s General Manager in Nigeria, Osi Oguah, mentioned the company’s commitment to addressing these concerns, focusing on fare structures, commissions, and overall working conditions.

The company aims to create a fair and transparent platform for all stakeholders involved.

The strike, coinciding with International Workers’ Day, is expected to disrupt services in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub.

Bolt entered Nigeria’s market in 2016 and has since grown rapidly across Africa, making over 250 million rides by 2025.