Delta: Join APC, Escape Justice -Critics Allege Corruption Cover-Up

Nigeria’s political temperature soared on Wednesday, April 23, following the earth-shaking defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection, announced by Senator James Manager after a marathon six-hour meeting at the Government House in Asaba, has set tongues wagging across the nation, with analysts, citizens, and critics alike raising eyebrows over the motive, timing, and implication of what many are calling the “final nail in the coffin” of Nigeria’s multiparty democracy.

“All PDP members in the state, including the governor, former Governor Okowa, the Speaker, the state party chairman, all the local government chairmen and others, have agreed to move to the APC.

“We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat,” Manager stated solemnly.

The confirmation came hours later from the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who stated that the move was unanimous and in the interest of “state development.”

However, Nigerians are not buying the sugar-coated narrative as reactions gathered by The News Chronicle’s reporter show that social media and political circles have been dominated by outrage and disbelief.

Investigative journalist Fegiro Oliver, who first reported signs of the impending defection in December 2024, issued a searing exposé on Thursday morning alleging that the switch was part of a behind-the-scenes deal to bury corruption allegations, the price of political absolution for former Governor Okowa.

According to Oliver, a petition accusing former Governor Okowa of misappropriating ₦1.3 trillion during his tenure was quietly dropped after Okowa was reportedly detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Port Harcourt.

During that detention, Oliver claimed, “two top Presidency members” visited Okowa—one a security czar and the other a Villa insider addicted to foreign currency.

“They showed him all the account statements, monies moved, and where he kept the money,”

Oliver wrote. “A condition was given—to bring his Governor to APC and the case will be swept away.”

What followed, Oliver narrated, was a well-oiled defection plan that began on December 24, 2024—the day he went public with the move.

“The end result is what we have seen now, by APC standard, once you join them, you have a license to steal as a governor and nothing will happen,” he concluded.

Renowned political critic Morris Monye also expressed fury, lamenting that the APC had taken Delta State without a single ballot being cast or a shot being fired.

“If we somehow get to government in Delta state, we have to put all these men in prison. It’s clearly to cover up their past looting,” he fumed.

“The painful thing—the incredibly painful part—is that APC captured Delta State without a single vote or shot. APC can’t believe their luck. Deltans must rally round to recover their state from darkness.”

Across Nigeria, citizens took to social media with searing commentary, lamenting what many described as a betrayal of democratic principles.

“Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a one-party system,” wrote Ugbalu Ameh.

“When you join APC, all your sins are forgiven. What a country with politicians without philosophy and principles,” echoed Ibrahim Sani.

Others like Victor Okorie pointed fingers at PDP’s past decisions, “Okowa’s choice as Atiku’s running mate was PDP’s biggest blunder.

“He was never marketable. Now he’s a liability both to PDP and Delta State,” he said.

Meanwhile, David Akpan added a touch of cynicism: “APC is where the national cake is currently shared, you either defect to get your portion or to protect the ones you’ve already swallowed.”

Some predicted a broader collapse of the PDP, “PDP is in a coma and will go extinct before 2027, more governors are planning to join APC. Tinubu is cruising to victory,” said Sunday Steven Jamodu.

Others, like Otoghile Benson, warned of authoritarian drift, “Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a one-party state so that APC atrocities can continue unchallenged. Today is pregnant. No one knows what tomorrow will deliver.”

More warnings followed, “First-time governors like Fubara are likely next. Negotiations have already begun. These men haven’t even reached halftime in their tenures,” said Olutunji Timothy.

Eghosa Ogieriakhi remarked bitterly, “Even in states where APC is unpopular, INEC will declare them winners. That’s the game.”

While PDP’s internal crises are widely acknowledged, critics argue that those now defecting are the very architects of its collapse. Political analyst Akadri Layiwola blamed former Governor Okowa for undermining the party.

“This whole tragedy was set in motion when Atiku Abubakar picked Okowa over Wike. Okowa is the most useless and hopeless politician to ever come out of the South-South. A walking liability,” he said.

With reports of similar pressures on governors in other states, many fear Nigeria may be on the brink of becoming a de facto one-party state, where opposition voices are silenced, dissenters are hunted, and elections become mere rituals.