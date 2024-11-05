JUST IN: Court Strikes Out Treason Charges Against 119 #Endbadgovernance Protesters

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday November 5th struck out the charges levelled against a total of 119 #EndBadGovernance protesters.

All 119 protesters were arraigned on Friday, November 1 on charges bordering on Treason felony, inciting to mutiny, among others.

The defendants were arraigned in two batches at the previous proceeding.

The first batch made up of 76 protesters which included 32 minors and the second batch a total of 43 protesters.

The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, struck out the suit following an application by the counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation, M. D Abubakar, to take over and discontinue the matter.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had earlier directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to ensure the immediate release of all minors being prosecuted over the #Endbadgovernance protests in different parts of the country.

The president also asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to reunite the detained minors with their families.

Images of the detained minors circulated online last week, causing public criticism and anger against the Tinubu government.

The children were among the suspects arraigned at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for allegedly participating in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in August.

