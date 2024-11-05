Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    JUST IN: Court Strikes Out Treason Charges Against 119 #Endbadgovernance Protesters

    Court strikes out charges against 119 #Endbadgovernance protesters
    Underage #EndBadGovernance Protesters

    The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday November 5th struck out the charges levelled against a total of 119 #EndBadGovernance protesters.

    All 119 protesters were arraigned on Friday, November 1 on charges bordering on Treason felony, inciting to mutiny, among others.

    The defendants were arraigned in two batches at the previous proceeding.

    The first batch made up of 76 protesters which included 32 minors and the second batch a total of 43 protesters.

    The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, struck out the suit following an application by the counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation, M. D Abubakar, to take over and discontinue the matter.

    Recall that President Bola Tinubu had earlier directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to ensure the immediate release of all minors being prosecuted over the #Endbadgovernance protests in different parts of the country.

    The president also asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to reunite the detained minors with their families.

    Images of the detained minors circulated online last week, causing public criticism and anger against the Tinubu government.

    The children were among the suspects arraigned at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for allegedly participating in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in August.

     

    Details shortly…

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
    0 0 votes
    Article Rating
    Subscribe
    Notify of
    0 Comments
    Oldest
    Newest Most Voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Select your comment provider from settings.

    Join Telegram Group

    Our Picks

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
    error

    Enjoy this update? Please share with your friends :)

    0
    Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
    ()
    x