Sex, Power, and Betrayal: The Baltasar Egonga's Scandal Shaking Equatorial Guinea

Social media is currently engulfed in outrage over the nauseating videos of Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency, shamelessly engaged in sexual escapades with over 400 women, including the wives of high-profile figures across the nation.

Engonga’s ascension to limelight for the wrong reasons emerged in the course of a fraud investigation against the 54-year-old Economist which resulted in the search of his house and office on impromptu notice by ANIF officials who came across several CDs that later revealed his sexcapades with different married women.

Remarkably, the videos include encounters with high-profile individuals, such as his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, the Director General of Police’s wife, and about 20 of the country’s ministers’ wives, among others.

I have personally watched some of the videos and I am struggling to understand how he was able to achieve this monumental heart-wrenching feat without possibly using some spiritual powers. Or how do you explain it that he could have his way with these women in different places including his office, hotels, river side but to a mention a few with camera on their faces and the women never raised eyebrows! In the videos, Engonga, who is apparently skilled in “bedmatics,” explored different sex positions particularly the doggy style with these women.

I am wondering how Engonga could have maneuvered his way into these sordid encounters with over 400 married women, particularly wives of high-profile figures in the country. This scandal isn’t just a matter of individual recklessness but an alarming revelation of moral decay within a society that should be held to higher standards. In the footages now circulating, I witnessed a disturbing spectrum of interactions that left me questioning not only the man’s motivations but also the apparent willing involvement of these women in compromising their vows and, by extension, the sanctity of marriage.

First, let’s consider the sheer scale of Engonga’s alleged involvement. It takes an extraordinary level of manipulation, charisma, or perhaps something more sinister to persuade a pregnant woman, ministers’ wives, and even the sister of the country’s president to engage in such acts. Was this merely a manifestation of power dynamics, where his authority enabled him to seduce, or even coerce, these women? Or was there a more cultural undercurrent at play, one where people become inexplicably drawn to powerful figures, forgetting their own principles?

One part of me can’t help but question if there was some sort of psychological manipulation or even traditional “jazz”—the term used in Africa for charms or supernatural influences—that could have been at work here. The women’s willingness to allow themselves to be filmed suggests they were, at some level, consciously complicit. In today’s digital age, where privacy is almost a myth, it’s astonishing to think that these women, some with so much at stake, would agree to such arrangements without concern for exposure. It’s hard to believe that the prospect of being recorded didn’t raise red flags, and this, in turn, opens the door to the possibility that Engonga might have exerted some form of mental or mystical sway over them.

Another layer of this scandal is the blatant disregard for the institution of marriage. How could individuals who are expected to embody virtue and set an example for society slip into such profound disregard for their commitments? This crisis underscores how alarmingly cheap sex has become in some circles—a commodity easily traded for social status or fleeting excitement. It speaks volumes about our society’s diminishing respect for sacred institutions like marriage. A wedding ring once signified loyalty, love, and fidelity; in this instance, it appears to have become an accessory to be worn in public but easily discarded in private.

Equally disturbing is the health implications of these encounters. It’s one thing to willingly compromise your personal values, but the unprotected nature of these affairs adds a dangerous level of irresponsibility. What Engonga’s actions—and the women’s consent to them—suggest is a dangerous carelessness with both physical health and public trust. How many individuals might now be at risk of exposure to infections, including possibly life-altering ones, simply because of an individual’s hubris and a collective lack of restraint?

Yet, if we are to balance the perspective here, I find it essential to also consider the societal pressure these women might be facing. In some cultures, high-status women may feel an enormous pressure to associate with powerful men, perceiving it as a way to maintain influence, protect family reputations, or safeguard assets. The scandal could reflect a deeper commentary on how far the rot of corruption runs, extending even into personal relationships. Perhaps, these women are victims of a society that has lost its moral compass, where power dynamics override basic values. But even with this concession, there’s an undeniable element of choice involved—of willingness to sacrifice dignity for convenience or momentary gain.

It’s tempting to label Engonga as a singular villain in this story, but it’s equally important to recognize that this issue is reflective of a broader societal decay. We’re looking at a situation where not only one man but multiple individuals, from various walks of life, have willingly participated in degrading themselves and betraying the trust placed in them by society. In many ways, this scandal is emblematic of a cultural shift, where what was once sacred has become increasingly dispensable. Marriages are being dismantled not by external forces, but from within, driven by the allure of status, secrecy, and power.

In the end, the scandal of Baltasar Engonga is less about one man’s indiscretions than it is about the slow erosion of society’s collective values. We can debate his motivations or the women’s culpability endlessly, but what’s clear is that the cost of moral bankruptcy is often far greater than we can ever anticipate. Each tape, each encounter, serves as a mirror reflecting how far we have strayed from the path of integrity and respect for one another, for the commitments we make, and for the principles we once held dear.

Stanley Ugagbe is a Social Commentator. He can be reached via stanleyakomeno@gmail.com

