JUST IN: 2026 WCQ: Chelle Names Super Eagles Starting XI for Zimbabwe Clash in Uyo

Ahead of Super Eagles clash with Zimbabwe in Uyo this evening, the head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has named an unchanged starting XI.

Chelle superintended over his first game against Rwanda last Friday with a 2-0 win for the Eagles.

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen scored a brace to restore Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

Chelle has again stuck with the quartet of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Simon Moses and Samuel Chukwueze in attack.

Meanwhile, manning the midfield will be, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, while Stanley Nwabali serves as goal keeper.

Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey and captain William Troost-Ekong will man the defence.

Kick off is 5pm WAT.

Super Eagles XI vs Zimbabwe:

Nwabali; Aina, Ekong, Bassey, Osayi; Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon; Lookman, Osimhen.