Apple Music Opens DJ Tools for More Music Creativity

Apple Music is expanding its offerings by allowing users to create DJ mixes directly from its music catalog.

This development comes as Apple integrates its platform with popular DJ software and hardware tools.

Among these tools are Algoriddim’s djay Pro software and DJ hardware platforms like AlphaTheta, Serato, Denon DJ, Numark, RANE DJ, and inMusic’s Engine DJ.

This move is expected to attract professional DJs and give new ones a chance to experiment with DJing using over 100 million tracks available on Apple Music.

It also creates opportunities for them to enhance their performances by seamlessly accessing and mixing songs from the streaming platform.

To further improve the DJ experience, Apple has added a dedicated DJ category on Apple Music.

This section offers curated playlists designed for mixing, inspiration, and practice. It also showcases partners involved in the DJ integration, including software and hardware brands.

Apple’s involvement with DJ mixes dates back to 2021 when it first introduced streaming options for such sets.

Since then, thousands of DJ sets have been uploaded to the platform, broadening the selection for users.

Other streaming services are also entering the music remixing space. SoundCloud, for instance, integrated remixing tools last year, and Spotify has been exploring ways to offer users tools to edit and remix tracks.