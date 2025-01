The road looks like it is running away

and one wishes one had more than

a pair of eyes—maybe two sideways

and of course— at the back of the head

sometimes the car convulses or gallops

especially when it thinks one`s legs

on the pedal and brakes are playing

fool with its little moody mechanics

