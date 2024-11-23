Jonathan Majors’ Ex Grace Jabbari Withdraws Assault and Defamation Lawsuit After Settlement

Actor Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, have reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit filed earlier this year, leading to the dismissal of all claims with prejudice, according to court documents obtained on Thursday.

Jabbari, a former partner of the Creed III and Marvel star, accused Majors of assault, defamation, and inflicting emotional distress during their relationship, which allegedly spanned from 2021 to 2023.

In the lawsuit filed in March, she detailed a “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse,” including a September 2022 incident where Majors allegedly threw her against the hood of a car and later struck her head against a marble floor while strangling her.

According to Jabbari’s lawsuit, Majors sent her a text message after the alleged assault, pleading with her not to speak out about the incident. “Don’t tell anyone about what happened,” the text read.

Despite her physical pain, Jabbari alleged, Majors showed more concern for his career, warning that an investigation could harm his professional reputation.

Majors, 35, denied the allegations, maintaining in an interview with ABC News that he “never laid [his] hands on a woman.” His team did not respond to requests for comment following the settlement.

The legal saga followed an earlier criminal case in December 2023 arising from a separate March 2023 altercation between the pair.

In that case, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree for recklessly causing injury and harassment in the second degree.

He was, however, acquitted of charges including misdemeanor assault with intent to cause injury and aggravated harassment.

In her lawsuit, Jabbari also accused Majors of defaming her in the media, alleging that he described her as a liar in public statements, including the ABC interview.

This week’s settlement effectively closes the civil case, with both parties agreeing to dismiss all claims with prejudice.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer for Jabbari, told PEOPLE on Friday, “We’re glad this case has been resolved and this chapter is closed so that Grace can now move forward and begin to heal.”

Attorney Brittany Henderson, another representative for Jabbari, commended her client’s perseverance through the process.

“Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process,” she said. “We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.”

While the terms of the settlement remain confidential, legal experts suggest that such agreements often involve financial compensation or other conditions.

The allegations and legal battles have affected Majors’ once-promising career.

Known for his roles in Creed III and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he had been seen as a rising star in Hollywood.

Majors has remained largely silent since the settlement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...