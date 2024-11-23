Kunle and Aremu Afolayan Reconcile at their Late Mother’s Memorial

Their mother, Omoladun Afolayan passed away on November 2, 2024, at the age of 81.

Friends, industry colleagues, and other family members, including siblings Gabriel and Moji Afolayan, attended the memorial.

In an emotional moment during the service, Aremu, an actor and businessman, broke down in tears and publicly apologized to his older brother, Kunle Afolayan “I’m sorry for putting you through Instagram backlash; it’s because I love you. My money is not in this house, but he built it for all of us. Thank you, Brother Kunle,” he said, praising Kunle for constructing a house for their mother before her passing.

The brothers’ rift reportedly began years ago when Aremu made a controversial social media post, allegedly referring to their father, the legendary filmmaker Ade Love, as a poor man.

The post sparked public outrage and caused a deep divide within the family.

Kunle, known for his work on acclaimed projects like Aníkúlápó and The Figurine, expressed concerns over Aremu’s lifestyle and its impact on the family’s reputation.

Aremu’s absence from Kunle’s projects over the years had fueled rumors of their strained relationship, but the service of songs offered a rare moment of unity.

“This is the kind of unity their mother would have wanted,” remarked a family friend in attendance.

While Kunle and Aremu were not seen interacting extensively at the movie village after the memorial, the public apology and display of emotion have sparked optimism among fans and colleagues.

Neither Kunle nor Aremu has made a formal statement about the reconciliation.