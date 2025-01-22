Joeboy Fires Back at Critics Calling His Music “Mid”

Singer Joeboy has responded boldly to critics labeling his music as “mid.” During a recent appearance on the Backstage Banter podcast, the artist made it clear that there’s nothing average about him or his craft.

“There is nothing ‘mid’ about my existence,” Joeboy declared confidently. He emphasized that his accomplishments at a young age reflect his hard work and dedication, not mediocrity.

Joeboy also took a swipe at his critics, suggesting that their negativity stems from dissatisfaction with their own lives. He argued that happy people don’t spend their time attacking others online.

“What exactly is ‘mid’?” Joeboy questioned. He dismissed the term as just another buzzword people use to criticize others without reason.

Joeboy’s response shows that he’s unfazed by the criticism, focusing instead on his journey and success. His message? Hard work and self-belief will always silence the noise.

