‘It’s Difficult, But Possible’- Mr. Macaroni on Staying Faithful in Marriage

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni, has opened up about the challenges of staying faithful in relationships and marriage.

While he admits it’s no walk in the park, he firmly believes that being faithful is indeed possible.

During his appearance on the Diary of a Naija Girl podcast, Mr. Macaroni shared candid insights into his perspective on love and commitment, despite not currently being in a romantic relationship.

Interestingly, he claims to have earned the title of “relationship expert” thanks to his knack for advising friends navigating their love lives.

“It’s possible not to cheat, but it’s very difficult,” he confessed. “I might not be in a relationship or thinking about one right now, but trust me, I’m a relationship expert.”

The comedian backed up his bold claim, saying, “I’m serious. My friends come to me with their relationship issues, and I give them advice. It’s easier to see things clearly when you’re not emotionally involved in the situation.”

However, Mr. Macaroni didn’t sugarcoat the realities of staying faithful, especially in marriage. “It’s very difficult not to cheat as a married person. And it’s not just men it’s both male and female,” he explained.

He added a warning about the slippery slope of infidelity, saying, “You might tell yourself you’ll cheat just once, but once you start, it’s hard to stop.”

