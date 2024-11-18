ISWAP Terrorists Attacks Kareto village in Borno State

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) launched an attack on Kareto, a town in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, early Saturday morning.

Reports indicate that the assault caused significant destruction, with security reinforcements yet to arrive to protect the town.

Counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama confirmed the attack through a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

This incident follows ISWAP’s activities in June, where they conducted outreach programs, known as da‘wāt, in several Borno villages.

During these programs, the group engaged with local residents, inviting them to join their cause and support their efforts to establish an Islamic caliphate.

As part of their recruitment campaign, ISWAP distributed welfare packages containing food items such as rice, beans, millet, maize, sugar, and spaghetti, along with cash gifts.

These efforts aim to counter the Nigerian military’s claims of progress in pushing back the insurgents and regaining previously occupied territories.

The group promised local villagers better governance, improved security, and access to basic amenities under their envisioned Islamic state.

