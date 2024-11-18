Borno State Verifies 7,256 Flood-Affected Shop Owners for Relief Support

The Borno State Flood Disaster Relief Disbursement Committee verified on Sunday that 7,256 shop owners in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere Local Government Areas were affected by recent flooding.

The verification, led by a market subcommittee chaired by former MMC Chairman Honourable Ali Bolori, covered key markets such as Gamboru Market, Monday Market, Tashan Damboa, Metro Plaza, Elkanami Vegetable Market, Customs Area, Moromoro Vegetable Market, Bukar Shuibu, and Budum Market.

Shop owners were categorized based on the extent of damage to their properties: minimal, partial, or full destruction.

Honourable Bolori explained that the initiative was launched following Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s directive to ease the economic burden on traders and business owners affected by the floods.

“The Governor is committed to supporting flood victims and helping businesses recover. This is why he instructed the committee to identify those affected by the disaster,” Bolori stated.

Additionally, the Flood Relief Disbursement Committee, led by Engr. Baba Bukar Gujbawu, has reached the final phase of the verification process in Mashamari Ward, Jere Local Government Area.

The ongoing exercise is focused on identifying households impacted by the floods across Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

