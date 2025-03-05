ISWAP Fighters Kill 20 Boko Haram Militants in Fierce Clash in Borno

At least 20 Boko Haram fighters were killed in a violent clash with their rivals from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that the fight took place on March 3 when ISWAP militants launched a surprise attack on Boko Haram members loyal to the faction led by Bakura Buduma.

The battle happened in the riverine areas of Abadam Local Government Area and extended into parts of the Diffa region in Niger Republic.

The violence reportedly started after ISWAP ordered local residents to clear thick vegetation between Dabar Giwa village in Kukawa Local Government Area and Garin Mallam Ya’u. This unintentionally exposed the hideout of Boko Haram militants who had been waiting to launch an attack since February 27.

However, instead of Boko Haram successfully ambushing ISWAP, the latter carried out a well-planned assault on Boko Haram camps near Tumbun Kwatar Mota and Tumbun Marakirya, close to a former ISWAP base in Tumbun Gini.

The attack took Boko Haram by surprise, leaving at least 20 of their fighters dead. Witnesses say many others were injured, though the number of casualties on the ISWAP side remains unclear.

Security analysts at Phantom Eye say this clash highlights the ongoing power struggle between ISWAP and Boko Haram over strategic areas in the Lake Chad Basin. As both groups fight for control, the security situation in the region remains highly unstable.

Despite increased counter-terrorism efforts by the Nigerian military, restoring peace in the Lake Chad Basin remains a major challenge.