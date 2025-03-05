Bill to End HND and BSc Discrimination Scales Second Reading 

A bill aimed at removing the difference between Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor’s Degree qualifications has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The proposed law, introduced by Fuad Laguda, a representative from Lagos State, seeks to change the HND title to a Bachelor of Technology.

The goal is to ensure that polytechnic graduates have equal career opportunities as university graduates.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, explained that polytechnic boards in Nigeria support this move.

They want HND to be replaced with a Bachelor of Technology to allow polytechnic graduates to compete fairly in the job market.

The bill also proposes changes in the supervision of polytechnic education.

Under the new system, the National Universities Commission (NUC) would oversee degree programs in polytechnics, while the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) would continue managing national diploma programs.

Additionally, the bill proposed that the minimum qualification for polytechnic rectors should be a Ph.D., aligning with the proposed degree programs.

After a voice vote, lawmakers agreed to advance the bill to the next stage of legislative review.