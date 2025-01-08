ISWAP Claims Deadly Attacks on Nigerian Forces in Borno State

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for a recent attack on a Civilian Joint Task Force base in Borno State, Nigeria.

In a statement released by the group on Tuesday, they reported seizing several weapons, including AK-47 magazines and 7.62x39mm ammunition, during the raid. Photographs accompanying the statement showed ISWAP fighters firing at the base.

This incident occurred just hours after the group launched an attack on a Forward Operating Base in Damboa Local Government Area, also in Borno State.

Security sources disclosed that the attack happened early Saturday morning, January 4, 2025, and lasted over two hours.

According to a source who spoke to Newsmen, the terrorists destroyed multiple buildings and military vehicles. “The 25 Taskforce Brigade was attacked over the weekend, resulting in numerous casualties. So far, we have recovered over seven bodies,” the source said.

ISWAP claimed in its statement that they killed many soldiers, destroyed two armored tanks, and burned 10 armored vehicles during the assault on FOB Sabon Gari.

The attacks come amidst claims by the Nigerian government and military that insurgent forces are retreating.

In October 2024, President Bola Tinubu announced significant progress in the fight against terrorism, citing the elimination of key Boko Haram and bandit commanders. The military has also reported that many insurgents have surrendered.

However, ISWAP has been growing stronger since the death of Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Boko Haram faction Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunnah Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad (JAS). Many former Boko Haram fighters have defected to ISWAP, allowing the group to solidify its control over areas around Lake Chad.

