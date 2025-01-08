Atiku, Obi, and Others Pledge Support as UniNIGER Permanent Site Opens in Umunya

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr. Peter Obi, among other politicians in the country, have pooled various sums of money to fast track infrastructural development of the University on the Niger (UNINIGER), Umunya.

Senators and five state governors, in conjunction with other stakeholders across the Southeast, determined to pool one billion naira to complete some ongoing projects at the university’s permanent site.

The university, single-handedly established by the Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion in Anambra State, was formally declared open amid jubilations among Ndi Anambra.

In separate remarks, the stakeholders expressed surprise at the incredible progress recorded at the university site and announced various amounts of money to assist in the institution’s completion.

While Atiku and the five governors were represented by the former Minister of Aviation and Ex Corps Marshal, FRSC, Chief Osita Chidioka, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Dr. Tony Nwoye, Dr Tim Menakaya, former Health minister, and others, each identified with the institution with various sums.

Declaring the university open for full academic activities, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev Dr Henry Ndukuba, described it as a meaningful venture.

In his sermon during a church service held in the institution’s main auditorium to mark the event, the Primate commended the Diocesan, Rt Rev Dr. Owen, his wife, Dr. Nonyelum Nwokolo, his ministers, and the entire parishioners of the diocese for successfully establishing the institution.

He regretted that the ban on modern education failed some basic moral principles of the present age, which he said were jealousy held by earlier academic institutions.

“Rather than focus on relevant values, the modern educational institutions and their students fixed their eyes on things of little or no value,” he lamented.

He challenged the university’s authorities, staff, and students to work cooperatively to achieve the main objectives and values for which the institution was established.

In his two-page address, the university’s Vice Chancellor, the Very Rev. Prof. Chinedu Nebo, assured the institution’s commitment to producing graduates “that are morally responsible, nationally relevant and globally competitive.”

According to him, the institution’s philosophical pillars are excellence, knowledge, character, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Perhaps this is why he said that within less than one year of its establishment, the university had experienced exponential growth.

“We find ourselves in a position where some of those who started five years before us are just dreaming to attain.

“We believe that no one ever attains excellence using minimum standards. For that reason, our curriculum goes beyond the nationally stipulated minimum guidelines to incorporate dimensions that would help our graduates to be successful in their lifelong pursuits,” he assured.

Earlier in his welcome address, the University Chancellor, Rt Rev Dr Nwokolo, restated the diocese’s desire to provide the public with quality education.

However, he explained that the diocese still needed to achieve the education she dreamed about.

According to the bishop, the diocese had done nobly structurally, but the journey was still far ahead.

“From all indications, though many projects have been completed, many more need to be done to give our children and society the type of quality education we envisage,” he stated.

Appreciating numerous groups and individuals for identifying with the university in various ways, Nwokolo appealed for more financial assistance to put the institution on a sound footing.

The Primate, accompanied by the Bishops, had earlier on arrival commissioned some building blocks completed in the university by churches and groups, and an internal road network was constructed at the university by Senator Nwoye.

