Islamic Group MURIC Warns Tinubu Against Intimidating El-Rufai

Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has cautioned forces of the federal government against intimidating Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Founder/Executive Director of MURIC, intimidating the former governor would tarnish the image of the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

This warning is coming on the heels of a recent backlash between El-Rufai and some Aso Rock cabals following the former’s criticism of Tinubu’s government.

Recall that El-Rufai had earlier alleged that there were plans to get him arrested over his alleged romance with some opposition leaders ahead of the next general elections.

Reacting to the events, MURIC said, “Considering the immense contribution of former Governor El-Rufai to the victory of the ruling party at the 2023 general elections, as well as the big role played by him in the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as the indisputable occupant of Aso Rock today in spite of all odds, we would like to advise the federal government against intimidating the former governor if the rumour is true.

“Doing so will stain the good name of the Tinubu administration as a democratic government and portray it as one willing to crack down on dissent.

“On the contrary, with the realization that we now live in a global village, allowing El-Rufai to move freely in and out of the country will continue to earn the FG humongous modicum of respect from the rest of the world.”

