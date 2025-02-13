Gospel Artists Recognized in 17th Headies Awards Nominations

The 17th Headies Awards nomination list has been making waves since its release, and this year, gospel artists have received well-deserved recognition.

Popular gospel singers like Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, and Lawrence Oyor earned nominations in the Best Inspirational Single of the Year category.

Their songs, Worthy of My Praise (Dunsin Oyekan & Lawrence Oyor), Particularly (Tope Alabi & Gaise Baba), and You Do This One (Mercy Chinwo), all made the cut.

Meanwhile, in the secular music scene, Odumodu Blvck, the late Mohbad, and Ayra Starr led with the most nominations.

Afrobeats heavyweights Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Grammy-winning artist Tems were also recognized. According to the Headies organizers, only songs released between April 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, qualified for nominations.

Lawrence Oyor had an impressive start to the year, with his song Favour becoming the most-streamed Nigerian song on Spotify in January 2025, hitting 2.9 million streams.

However, some netizens are questioning why the category is labeled Best Inspirational Single instead of Best Gospel Song.

Many are wondering if the organizers are hesitant to use the term “gospel” or if there’s another reason behind the choice of wordin