Is Reno Omokri Right To Have Described Busola Dakolo’s Rape Allegations On Pastor Biodun As A Bad Scripted Movie?

Since Thursday June 28th 2019, social media has been buzzing with the Busola’s rape allegation to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola Dakolo who is a wife to popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo revealed how the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assemble, Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her twice years ago. She made this revelation in an exclusive interview with YNaija. During the interview, she gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola went ahead and gave details of how the pastor was ruthless during the period he raped her; telling her to be grateful that it was a man of God that did such things to her.

Reacting to the above allegation, Reno Omokri, a bestselling author and former aide to ex-president, Good luck Jonathan, described the allegations as a badly scripted movie and defies logic and proper reasoning.

Here is what he tweeted;

“I have NEVER liked Pastor @BiodunFatoyinbo of @cozaglobal for reasons that I will not say publicly. However, I am mature enough to divorce my emotions and be led by logic. And I counsel those now condemning him to do the same.

The average Black African is easily moved to hysteria by excitable emotions. This is why it is RIDICULOUSLY easy to manipulate Africans with the media Satan does his best work with such people, who can’t suppress emotion in preference to logic.

Think don’t emote. A pastor comes to your house early in the morning. He does not know who will open when he knocks, or who is at home. He knocks and immediately you open he pushed you to a chair and raped you in your pyjamas. Do people think?

Even the most USELESS movie direct won’t accept such a plot in a B rated Hollywood/Nollywood/Bollywood movie. A movie has to have PLAUSIBILITY. don’t like pastor Fatoyinbo, but I won’t suspend my intellect because of my dislike of the fellow.

5-After he allegedly raped you, you kept quiet for enough time for him to go to his car and get a soda drink for you? It does not ADD UP. My dislike for @BiofunFatoyinbo won’t make me become a SLANDERER by default. This story rings very FALSE.

Pastor @BiodunFatoyinbo is SLEEK. Too sleek for my liking. What type of sleek man will rape an underaged girl in HER PARENTS HOUSE? While HER SIBLINGS are AT HOME. And then leave her to go get a drink from his car. Is this mass HYPNOSIS?”

Well, from what Busola said about her being raped, it actually got me thinking. Are these allegations false? If they are false, what does she stand to gain? But then, I believe she is not that daft to wake up one morning and decide to lay false allegations on a well-known pastor.

Besides, recall that prior to this allegation, other rape victims have shared their story on how the COZA pastor took advantage of them ruthlessly. I don’t know but this actually goes a long way to reveal how many pastors hide under the veil of the church to commit all sorts of atrocities and because they are referred to as “Men of God”, nobody is ever bold enough to speak out.

Oh well, what do you guys think? Do you think Reno was right to have described Busola’s allegations as a bad scripted movie? Or do you think Busola’s allegations are true? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.