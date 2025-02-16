IRLF Condemns Arrest of Comedian Over Power Project Criticism

The Isoko Reformed Legacy Foundation (IRLF) has condemned the arrest and detention of Ajirioghene Otaba, popularly known as MC 2 Kingdom, by the Nigeria Police Force.

Otaba was allegedly apprehended on the orders of contractor Matthew Edevbie after speaking out about the long-abandoned Isoko 132KVA substation electricity project in Ozoro, Delta State.

In a statement issued by its National President, Efeoghene Jotham Omohakpor, the IRLF described the arrest as an attempt to suppress free speech and silence legitimate calls for accountability.

The group maintains that Otaba committed no crime but merely exercised his constitutional right to highlight the failure to complete the power project, which has remained inoperative for 14 years.

The foundation expressed concern over the manner in which Otaba was arrested. According to the statement, he was lured under the pretext of a show booking in Lagos, only to be detained and taken to the Force Headquarters Annex in Obalende. Reports also suggest that he is being transferred to Abuja, a move the IRLF believes is aimed at further victimizing him.

The group also raised allegations against Edevbie, stating that the contractor had previously been implicated in financial misconduct. It cited a 2020 case in which over N827 million linked to him was forfeited to the federal government due to fraudulent dealings with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The IRLF questioned why an individual with such a record was still being awarded government contracts while those demanding transparency faced persecution.

Calling for Otaba’s immediate release, the foundation urged the Inspector General of Police and the Delta State Governor to investigate the circumstances surrounding the activist’s arrest. It described the incident as a “gross abuse of power” and insisted that those responsible should be held accountable.

The IRLF further called on Isoko indigenes, human rights organizations, and the general public to support the campaign for Otaba’s freedom using the hashtag #FreeAjiriogheneOtabaNow. It warned that attempts to silence voices advocating for good governance would not succeed.

“This fight is not just about one man; it is about our collective right to demand development and accountability,” the statement read.

