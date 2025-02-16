Lagos Leverages Technology To Revolutionise Creative, Entertainment Industries 

In a bid to strengthen international collaborations and foster innovation within Lagos’ creative and tourism sectors, a delegation from the Lagos State Government met with the Mayor of San Francisco and the leadership of Empire Africa.

The high-level engagement centred on forging strategic relationships across tourism, entertainment, and the infusion of technology into the music industry.

A statement by the State government said the Lagos delegation was led by the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, alongside her counterparts in the Ministries of Innovation, Science, and Technology, as well as Transportation. Their discussions highlighted the immense potential of leveraging technology to revolutionize the creative and entertainment industries while improving infrastructure to facilitate growth.

Speaking during the meeting, Commissioner Benson-Awoyinka underscored Lagos’ position as Africa’s entertainment hub, emphasising the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for artists, creatives, and tech-driven solutions that would enhance the music and tourism ecosystems.

“The collaboration with San Francisco, a global tech and innovation powerhouse, presents a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange, investment, and infrastructure development. The meeting also explored ways in which Lagos can tap into Empire Africa’s extensive music industry expertise to empower local artists, expand distribution networks, and integrate emerging digital innovations such as blockchain and artificial intelligence in entertainment.

“Additionally, discussions with the Commissioner for Transportation focused on improving mobility and logistics within the creative and tourism spaces, ensuring seamless connectivity for events, festivals, and cultural showcases that attract both local and international audiences.

“This engagement aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s vision of positioning Lagos as a global tourism and entertainment destination while embracing innovation as a catalyst for economic growth.

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to fostering strategic partnerships that will not only elevate the creative industry but also drive technological advancement and infrastructural development, further cementing Lagos’ place as the heartbeat of Africa’s entertainment and tourism landscape.”