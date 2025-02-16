Nigeria Rejects Proposal to Split AU Department

The Nigerian government has expressed its support for the reform of the African Union (AU), aiming to make the organization more dynamic, effective, and responsive to the evolving needs of its member states amidst global political and economic shifts.

In a statement delivered by Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the discussion on the AU reform report, President Bola Tinubu praised his counterparts from Rwanda and Kenya, Paul Kagame and William Ruto, for their reform proposals.

President Tinubu endorsed the recommendations in the draft decision on the AU reform and expressed Nigeria’s backing for the creation of a Heads of State and Government oversight committee for the AU Reforms under President Ruto’s leadership.

The Nigerian government also supported the suggestion that the AU Summit’s agenda be limited to no more than three strategic items.

However, in his remarks, Ambassador Tuggar conveyed President Tinubu’s rejection of the proposal to establish a new department from the current Department of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS), which is headed by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye. Ambassador Adeoye was re-elected to serve another term during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government.

“We do not support the proposal to reorganize the Department of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS) in the way it has been suggested, as such changes would only lead to unnecessary expenses,” President Tinubu stated. “We already have a Special Operations Division under the Directorate of PAPS, and creating a separate Peace Support Operations Directorate outside of PAPS would undermine the AU’s political and security processes. It is crucial that issues not previously addressed by member states be excluded from the reform.”

President Tinubu also emphasized the importance of inclusivity and transparency in the AU reform process. He suggested that instead of attempting to reach a consensus on all aspects of the reform in one go, the AU should focus on implementing policies and programs where consensus has already been achieved. “There is no harm in pursuing reforms in phases. It would be a mistake to continue seeking endless consultation on every issue,” he said.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the reform process, provided it remains transparent, inclusive, and does not destabilize the existing system.

