Iran Blocks Internet, Banking Services Over Alleged Israeli Cyber Threats

Iran has shut down parts of its internet and banking systems across the country, blaming the move on national security concerns after accusing Israel of misusing its communication network for military operations.

The Ministry of Communications announced that while access to the wider internet has been limited, local digital services and platforms are still working within the country.

This development came shortly after a series of cyber-attacks targeted major institutions.

Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, went offline following what local reports described as a serious threat.

Many Iranians rely on crypto platforms like Nobitex to carry out financial transactions and protect their funds amid ongoing economic challenges.

Not long before the Nobitex shutdown, Sepah Bank which is linked to Iran’s armed forces was also attacked.

The same hacker group, Predatory Sparrow, claimed responsibility for both incidents.

The group accused Nobitex of being involved in activities aimed at evading sanctions and financing terrorism. Iranian authorities believe this group has ties to Israel.

Pasargad Bank was reportedly another target, but officials have assured citizens that government-held funds remain safe.

These cyber-attacks have raised fresh tensions between Iran and Israel, with Iran taking steps to tighten control over digital access to prevent further breaches.