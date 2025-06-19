FG Denies Plot To Extend Gabriel Aduda’s Tenure

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) has dismissed claims circulating in the media suggesting an alleged scheme to unlawfully prolong the tenure of Mr. Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations in the HCSF office, described the reports as “false and misleading.”

According to her, there is no truth to the claim that either the Head of Service or the Minister of Defence is working to extend the tenure of Aduda or any other Permanent Secretary in defiance of established guidelines.

“The decision regarding the tenure or retirement of any Permanent Secretary is strictly guided by extant rules and subject to approval by the appropriate authorities,” she clarified.

Reaffirming adherence to the 2021 edition of the Public Service Rules, the HCSF office cited Rule 020909 (b), which states that Permanent Secretaries are appointed for a four-year term, renewable once based solely on satisfactory performance.

Mrs. Olotu further quoted the Head of the Civil Service, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, as stressing her unwavering resolve to maintain due process, transparency, and integrity in handling human resource matters across the civil service landscape.

She added that the Head of Service remains steadfast in promoting merit-based appointments and strengthening accountability within the public sector.

The HCSF urged Nigerians to disregard the circulating reports, warning that the spread of such unverified information could stir unnecessary tension and erode public confidence in the system.

It also called on citizens and the media alike to depend on official sources for credible and accurate information.