Int’l Migrants Day: Anambra CSOnetMade Holds Awareness on Dangers of Irregular Migration

As part of activities to mark the 2024 International Migrants Day, the Civil Society Network on Migration and Development (CSOnetMADE) in Anambra State organized an awareness campaign to raise public consciousness about the dangers of irregular migration.

The one-day public sensitization program, held in collaboration with the Anambra Broadcasting Service, the Ministry of Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, and other stakeholders, took place at the Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo exercise ground in Awka, the state capital.

The programme supported the National Migration Dialogue and had as its theme ‘Honouring the Contributions of Migrants and Respecting Their Rights’.

In her remarks, the Anambra State Coordinator of CSOnetMADE, Eucharia Onyemaobi, highlighted the numerous dangers faced by persons who embark on irregular migration, noting that many have been dehumanized, and while some died.

She also told tales of how some persons have been lost, staying incommunicado for long periods without even achieving the aim of the migration.

“We are doing this awareness programme to spread the message so that our people can take it down to the communities, that irregular migration is very dangerous.

“Migration can be beneficial to the migrant if done in an appropriate manner,” she emphasized.

Sharing her personal experiences of rescuing victims of trafficking and exploitation who had fallen prey to the perils of irregular migration, Onyemaobi urged the youths to pursue safe, orderly migration paths instead while focusing on skill acquisition and apprenticeship as viable alternatives to these dangerous journeys.

On his part, the Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, Comrade Don Onyenji, expressed his regret over the loss of lives during irregular migration journeys and encouraged the youth to prioritize skill development, which can help them achieve their aspirations within Nigeria.

A Deputy Superintendent of Immigration with the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Mr. Theophilus Muozoba, attributed economic hardship as a major cause of irregular migration, calling on the government to create more platforms to educate the public about the risks involved, stressing the importance of providing opportunities to discuss these issues with those affected, to discourage such perilous journeys.

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment also took the opportunity to inform attendees about the existing Skill Acquisition Center in Anambra State, which can accommodate over 300 participants, encouraging Anambra youths to take advantage of this training center to acquire the necessary skills for a brighter future.

The event was also attended by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, the President of the youth wing of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions, Comrade Ken Okoil, as well as representatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...