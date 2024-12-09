In Conversation With Prof. Adibe: APC Chieftain Hon. Cletus Obun to Discuss FG’s Recent Political Moves

Today at 1:00 PM, The News Chronicle will host a live Zoom and Facebook interview featuring Hon. Cletus Obun, a prominent Nigerian politician, in conversation with Renowned political science professor, Prof. Jideofor Adibe.

The discussion, expected to cover a range of pressing political and governance issues, promises to be both insightful and thought-provoking.

Hon. Cletus Obun, a former Cross River State House of Assembly member, has held notable positions such as Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and Vice Chairman of the APC Central Senatorial District in Cross River State. Prof. Jideofor Adibe, a respected academic and columnist, brings a wealth of political analysis expertise to the conversation.

Obun’s past interviews reveal his deep concerns about Nigeria’s political evolution, governance structures, and democratic processes. He has been a vocal critic of what he describes as poor reward systems in political appointments, notably within the APC. In a recent TV appearance, he warned President Bola Tinubu against sidelining loyal party members, calling such a move “political suicide.”

Insights to Watch For:

Political Appointments: Obun’s perspective on merit-based appointments versus political patronage as well as APC reward system.

Obun’s perspective on merit-based appointments versus political patronage as well as APC reward system. Political Defections: Expect commentary on Nigeria’s fluid political reforms, including the tax reform bill as well as Ghana’s President Elect John Mahama.

Expect commentary on Nigeria’s fluid political reforms, including the tax reform bill as well as Ghana’s President Elect John Mahama. Local Government Autonomy: Obun has consistently advocated for stronger, financially independent local governments.

Join the live discussion on Zoom and Facebook via The News Chronicle’s official pages.

APC Chieftain Hon. Cletus Obun in conversation with Prof. Jideofor Adibe

Time: Monday, Dec 9, 2024 01:00 PM (WAT)

Click on the link to join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/95754380502?pwd=XTrvlw55R8ZDgF70hawJc8yPY1Rze3.1

Meeting ID: 957 5438 0502

Passcode: 4JvX4S

Facebook Link: www.facebook.com/thenewschronicle1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...