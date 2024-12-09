Anambra, Enugu Farmers Applaud ATASP1’s Impactful Food Security Projects, Trainings

Beneficiaries of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase-One, ATASP-1, in Enugu and Anambra States, have hailed the management for its great impact on the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle food insecurity in Nigeria.

They said these impacts were through strategic infrastructural and capacity development and support for rural farmers, processors, and other agricultural value chain actors.

The beneficiaries made the commendation when a delegation from the Africa Development Bank, Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Ministry of Finance, Water Resources, and ATASP-1 toured some project sites executed by the programme in Adani-Omor Zonal Program Implementation Unit.

Some of the project sites visited by the high-powered delegation were the recently completed Concrete-Lining of 22.45KM Ada Rice Irrigation system at Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state, which is billed to facilitate dry season rice farming in the areas early next year.

The team also inspected the Double-Span Obinna Bridge, also built under ATASP-1 to provide access to the irrigation farm command area, as well as the modern rice market at Adani as well as Modern Cottage Hospital at Asaba, also in Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State.

A lead farmer, Chief Bernard Idu, who spoke on behalf of farmers in the area, commended ATASP-1 for the massive investment in the moribund irrigation, the Obinna Bridge, and other projects.

He narrated the difficulties and huge costs farmers experienced while evacuating produce from the farmlands after the old Bailey bridge collapsed until ATASP-1 came to their rescue.

“We are happy. We don’t know how to thank ATASP-1 for what they have done for us.

“Our farmers are now preparing to start dry season farming because we now have a concrete canal to supply us water. We also have a world-class bridge across Obinna River, giving us all year-round access to irrigation farm command areas,” he said.

The Chairman of Uzo-Uwani local government, Enugu, Hon. Barr. Chijioke Ezeugwu also commended ATASP-1 for the quality of infrastructure they built in the area.

Ezeugwu, represented by the Local Government Secretary, Mr. Casmir Adamu, pledged that the council would continue to partner with the Federal and state governments in ensuring the security of farmers and the utilization of infrastructure.

While visiting the Lower Anambra Irrigation Project, LAIP’s pumping station at Ifite-Ogwari, the ongoing Concrete Lining of a 44.1 km-long canal, and completed access roads at Omor, the team also interacted with beneficiaries in the area who took turns testifying how the ATASP-1 training on Good Agronomic Practices, GAPs, and other supports had transformed their lives.

Chief Obiora Peter Mmuoneke, a rice farmer/processor from the Omor community, testified that with ATASP-1 training and support, he was able to build a six-room bungalow, train three of his children to university level, and expand his business.

Mrs. Gloria Udemezue, a rice farmer and processor from the Omor community, said that apart from expanding her farming production from two (2) to six (6) hectares, she now makes more money from producing snacks from rice flour. According to her, under ATASP-1, she has prospered beyond her imagination, building her own house and training her four children in schools, among other things.

A lead farmer in the area, Chief Cletus Obiora, while thanking ATASP-1, remarked that they expect to produce more tonnes of rice annually with the Concrete lining and resuscitation of the Irrigation system.

“The canal being lined and the pumping station that is getting ready to start operation is another testimony. I want to use this opportunity to thank ATASP-1 and AfDB,” Obiorah said.

Earlier in a remark, the Zonal Coordinator of ATASP-1 Adani-Omor Zone, Dr. Romanus Egba, said the project aimed to give the farmers a sure means of survival by empowering them with capacity building, input support, as well as creating an enabling environment for increasing food production with economic and social/ancillary infrastructures also provided to enhance their living standard.

The National Program Coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Arabi, also added that ATASP-1 has proven to be a game-changer in the federal government’s quest to address food Insecurity in the country.

Arabi expressed joy with the outpouring of testimonies from program beneficiaries in the Adani-Omor Zone.

The AfDB’s Task Team Manager of ATASP-1, Dr. Tobi Karikari, also expressed satisfaction with the FG’s achievements through ATASP-1 in providing Infrastructure and empowering farmers.

Therefore, he called on the farmers to properly use the facilities and knowledge gathered to enable them to contribute their quota to building a greater society.

The delegation had earlier paid courtesy visits to Enugu State’s Secretary to Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization, Hon. Patrick Ubru, where they received commendations and assurances of continuous support.

The team also paid a courtesy visit to the Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Forster Ihejiofor, where they discussed issues concerning the utilization and sustainability of ATASP-1 projects and the payment of outstanding counterpart funding for the project.