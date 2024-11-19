Instagram Introduces Option to Reset Content Recommendations

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that allows users to reset their content recommendations.

This update lets users start fresh, guiding the app to learn their preferences again across the Explore page, home feed, and Reels.

This option is designed for those who feel their suggestions no longer match their interests.

For example, if you’ve grown tired of recipe videos but continue seeing them, this reset could help.

Similar to a function introduced by TikTok, it aims to provide a complete refresh of your feed.

After resetting, your recommendations will gradually adapt to your current preferences based on the accounts and posts you engage with.

Users will also have the chance to clean up their following list to ensure they are only seeing content they enjoy.

However, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri cautioned that this is not a feature to use regularly.

A full reset will make the app seem less tailored at first, as the system starts over, learning your interests anew.

This new tool joins Instagram’s other content-curation features, including the ability to mark posts as “Interested” or “Not Interested,” and to hide specific words through the “Hidden Words” option.

The reset feature is rolling out globally soon.