Insecurity: Ex-Immigration Boss Urges Government to Re-engage Retired Officers

Muhammed Babandede, a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, has urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to consider involving retired military and security officers in tackling insecurity, particularly the threats posed by bandits and Boko Haram.

Speaking in Abuja during the 21st anniversary of the Peace Building Development Consult, where a book launch and awards were held, Babandede emphasized the need to use the expertise of retired but capable officers.

He pointed out that the government invests heavily in training these officers, yet many are retired at ages 50 or 55 and are left idle. “We should create think-tanks in every organization and tap into the knowledge of these experienced individuals who are currently being wasted,” he said.

Babandede also explained that many seasoned officers left service prematurely because their juniors were promoted ahead of them. He stressed the importance of forming a team of experienced professionals to help find solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity challenges.

In addition to security concerns, Babandede warned politicians against dividing the country along religious and ethnic lines. He reminisced about a time when Nigerians lived together peacefully, regardless of tribe or religion.

He criticized those in power who manipulate religion and ethnicity to maintain control or gain popularity. “It should be a crime to incite people based on tribe or religion,” he said. “Let it be punishable by law. If we do that, society will be more peaceful, because suffering or joy doesn’t belong to any one tribe or religion.”

Babandede concluded with a call for unity and responsible leadership, expressing hope that Nigeria would become a better place if these issues are addressed.