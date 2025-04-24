NIMET Staff Begin Indefinite Strike Over Poor Pay, Grounds Some Flights

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. On April 23, the staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) began an indefinite nationwide strike to protest poor salaries and unmet welfare agreements. The strike, led by unions including NUATE and AUPCTRE, has disrupted weather services critical for aviation.

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest domestic airline, suspended operations, citing safety concerns, particularly the absence of CNH (Current Nowcast of Hazardous Weather) reports, which are vital during heavy rains. Other airlines, including United Nigeria Airlines, continue operations using alternative global weather sources. NiMet workers argue that some staff still earn below the 2019 minimum wage, with salaries as low as ₦28,000. They demand salary adjustments and implementation of prior agreements dating back to January 2025. While international flights remain unaffected, the strike has raised safety concerns and left passengers stranded in some cities.

2. After months of speculation, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), taking with him a significant number of key PDP stakeholders. The announcement was made at the Government House in Asaba, with Senator James Manager, a longtime PDP stalwart, delivering the news.

Describing the PDP as a “sinking boat,” the Manager cited national disunity within the party and its diminishing chances against the APC’s incumbent President, Bola Tinubu, in 2027, as key reasons for the mass exit. The defection, the result of extensive consultations, is being viewed as a significant realignment in Delta State politics and a potential boost to the APC’s influence in the South-South region.

Commissioner Charles Aniagwu and other top aides said the move is driven by the need to adapt to changing political realities and ensure continued development in the state. This defection could give the APC a significant edge in the 2027 elections, potentially adding Delta’s 1.4 million votes to Tinubu’s reelection bid.

3. On Wednesday, April 22nd, a two-man IMF delegation visited the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja to assess the impact of recent economic reforms on workers. The IMF team, led by Axel Schimmelpfennig, said that its policy advice is non-binding and aimed at fiscal stability.

NLC President Joe Ajaero pushed back, criticizing IMF-backed policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, which he said have worsened poverty and living conditions. He argued that the reforms lacked proper consultation and primarily benefited the ruling class, while overburdening citizens.

At the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, IMF officials praised Nigeria’s tough reforms, yet urged the country to adopt more prudent, people-focused spending and improve revenue mobilization to ensure long-term stability.

4. The federal government has approved the release of N50 billion to settle outstanding allowances owed to academic and non-academic staff in federal universities. Education Minister Tunji Alausa announced the move on Wednesday, describing it as part of a broader effort to improve the quality and competitiveness of education in Nigeria.

This payment is intended to settle longstanding grievances from university unions regarding unfulfilled agreements, particularly the 2009 deal that promised improved funding, infrastructure, and staff welfare. Despite multiple commitments, implementation has been patchy, leading to frequent strikes 16 by ASUU alone since 2000. Alausa stated that the intervention is not merely financial but a step toward ensuring every Nigerian child receives quality education. The government says it remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to strengthen the education system.

5. India has taken decisive action against Pakistan following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead. In response, India has closed its main border crossing with Pakistan, suspended the long-standing Indus Water Treaty, expelled diplomats, and ordered some Pakistani visa holders to leave within 48 hours.

The attack, which took place in the tourist town of Pahalgam, has been one of the deadliest in the region in recent years. India suspects Pakistan-based militants were involved, although Pakistan denies any role. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed justice, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned that India would also target those who planned the attack behind the scenes.

Pakistan’s National Security Council is meeting to decide on a response. The incident has reignited tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, who have fought multiple wars over Kashmir since 1947.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos and fear as families fled the area. Most victims were Hindu tourists, but a local Muslim man was also among the dead. India has not confirmed whether the attack was religiously motivated.