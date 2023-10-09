OpenAI Thinking About Making Its Own AI Chips

OpenAI, the company that made ChatGPT, is thinking about making its own special computer chips for AI. They might even buy a company that makes these chips. But they haven’t decided yet. They’re worried because the chips they need are expensive and hard to get.

Why This Matters:

OpenAI’s boss, Sam Altman, really wants more of these chips. He’s even complained that there aren’t enough of them. These chips are like the heart of the computer that runs ChatGPT. But they cost a lot of money to use.

The Big Picture:

OpenAI is looking at different ways to fix this chip problem. One idea is to build their own chips. Another is to work with other chip companies, like Nvidia. They might even try getting chips from different places, not just one company.

But It’s Not Simple:

Making your own chips is a big job and can cost lots of money. Even if OpenAI decides to do it, it’ll take a long time. So, for now, they still need chips from companies like Nvidia.

Other Companies Are Doing It Too:

Some other big tech companies, like Google and Amazon, are also trying to make their own chips. It’s because these chips are really important for their work.

What’s Next:

OpenAI hasn’t made up its mind yet. Even if they decide to make their own chips, it’ll take a while. So, they’ll keep using chips from companies like Nvidia for now.

